Top destination spa in US is in Connecticut

The top destination spa in the United States is right here in Connecticut, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The publication's readers rated their top destination spa resorts in the country and Winvian Farm in Morris is number one of the 20 on the list.

Conde Nast Traveler calls Winvian, “a perfect retreat for the jaded captain of industry wanting to reconnect with his playful inner child.”

The Winvian spa

Let’s start with Winvian’s 5,000-square-foot spa.

“The Winvian Farm Spa is a realm of tranquility and pampering, a truly transformative experience the moment you step inside our 5,000 square feet of relaxation,” the website says.

You don’t need to stay overnight at the Winvian to go. Learn more here.

The cottages at the Winvian

Winvian, located on 113 acres, has 18 cottages and no two are alike. Each design has a relevance to the state.

One cottage is a restored 1968 Sikorsky HH-3F Pelican helicopter.

Another is a tree house and guests stay 35 feet above the forest floor.

The Connecticut Yankee Cottage was inspired by, “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” by Mark Twain.

There is also a Charter Oak Cottage, which is built around a massive white oak, and it is reminiscent of the state’s historic Charter Oak.

See all the cottages here.

Other spas that made the list

The number two spa on the Conde Nast list is the Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas.

And you don’t have to travel far to get to the seventh spa resort on the list either. Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa is in Lenox, Massachusetts.

