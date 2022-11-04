Topgolf

New England Is Getting Its 1st Topgolf: Here's Where and When It Will Arrive

Topgolf's dozens of locations stretch across the country, but the closest to New England is currently in Long Island, New York

By Asher Klein

The exterior of the Topgolf location in Holtsville, New York
Handout

Topgolf, the popular chain of gamified driving ranges, is expanding into New England next year with a location just off Interstate 95 south of Boston.

The location in Canton will have 90 heated hitting bays across three levels, the company announced Friday.

Where traditional driving ranges are often buttoned-up practice spaces for golfers, Topgolf lets players take part in games where they earn points by aiming for targets down range. The venues also offer food and play music .

Topgolf's dozens of locations stretch across the country, but the closest to New England is currently in Long Island, New York. Fenway Park has hosted pop-up Topgolf events, including this week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
A Rhode Island man still swings the golf club multiple times a week at age 102.

"We get asked all the time when we're bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn't be happier to finally have an answer to that question," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway in a statement.

The company said the Canton venue, due to be completed in late 2023 on the former site of a Cumberland Farms facility for manufacturing and distribution, will create about 400 jobs in the community.

Calling it a "hole-in-one for Canton," Select Board Chair John Connolly said in a statement that the "project will have a significant economic impact to the town" through the boost to jobs and taxes.

More golf news

news Oct 26

Justice Department's Antitrust Investigation of PGA Tour Includes U.S. Golf Association

news Oct 27

Trump Criticizes PGA Tour, Says ‘Saudis Have Done a Fantastic Job' With LIV

Business Oct 20

From Fly Fishing to Cycling — the New Popular Pastimes of the Ultra-Rich

This article tagged under:

TopgolfMassachusettsBostonCantondriving range
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us