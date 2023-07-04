Berlin

Torrential rain floods fields and damages roads at Berlin farm

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

At Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin, owner Eric Peterson says they were hit with torrential rain on Tuesday.

“It deluged. In about 30 minutes, we got three inches of rain,” said Peterson.

Roads were washed out and fields, including for eggplant, were saturated.

“You get huge standing puddles like you see behind me which kind of have to be dragged out of there and drained,” said Peterson.

Peterson said too much rain can lead to diseases, and muddy fields are miserable to work in.

“Hopefully it stops raining and it dries out. It makes it hard for us to get out into the fields and work, to bring tractors into the field and just to get our guys into the field to harvest. And we still have a lot of hoeing and weeding work to do,” said Peterson.

Though there was a bit of an upside to the soaking.

“We were dry. So we were in a deficit. So this brings it up,” said Peterson.

