Torrington celebrates its first Hispanic Heritage Festival despite the rain

Torrington hosted its first Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The celebration was originally intended to be outside, but Saturday's heavy rain posed quite a few challenges.

Event organizer Richard Lopez said they had to cancel the ceremony at City Hall and the procession down to Coe Park.

"Pa'lante," said Lopez, which means 'keep moving forward' in Spanish.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"We had to pivot very quickly. Pivot to make sure the event was going to happen," said Lopez.

Instead of canceling the festival completely, the festival continued inside Torrington's Civic Center. The space was home to baked goods, businesses, culture, and dancing.

"Hispanic heritage being celebrated and put on center stage for Torrington so people can see that -- it’s amazing, it’s awesome," said Lopez.

Lopez is part of the city's Cultural District Committee, which he says is an honor and responsibility.

Home to many cultural facilities and businesses, Torrington was the second municipality in Connecticut last year to become a “Cultural District.”

Lopez says Torrington is not only seeing a growing Hispanic population, but more Hispanic-owned shops and businesses including Ambateno Bakery.

Gabriella Coello runs Ambateno Bakery with her family. Before moving to the U.S., she was a doctor in Ecuador. She says due to political and financial reasons, she came to America in search of a better life.

From medicine to managing a business, Coello says she is thankful to live in a vibrant Hispanic community like Torrington.

For many people, the city and its first Hispanic heritage festival is something that they take great pride in.

“It means a lot to me because I’m American, right? But I still have that piece of Ecuadorian in my heart, so it makes me really happy to see people enjoying what’s going on," said Odalys Gray, of Torrington.