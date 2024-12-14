Torrington community rallies behind destroyed bakery

Torrington police are investigating a car driving into, and subsequently destroying, Rosa Vega Bakery on Main Street. The crash injured three people inside the building, as well as the driver.

Torrington police say they are looking into reports of the vehicle operating erratically just before the crash. However, they say they are looking into all possible reasons as to how a car drove into the building, including medical and mechanical.

"It was very scary, I’m still shaking,” Amado Penaranda said. He works at Anthony’s Restaurant, next door to Rosa Vega Bakery.

He said he was working next door when he heard a car slam into the bakery.

"There was a huge noise, it was a like a bomb,” Penaranda said, describing what the crash sounded like.

Penaranda said he's a customer himself and knows 48-year-old Carlos Vega, the bakery's owner.

Police say Vega was one of three in the building at the time of the crash and has minor injuries.

A 19-year-old and a woman in her 60s were also hurt. The teen is in critical condition and the woman has serious injuries, according to police, and they were both flown to the hospital.

"God bless him, God help him get better,” Penaranda said.

"When I heard exactly as to what happened, my heart broke,” Ashley Murelli, of Torrington, said.

Murelli said the bakery is a small business, but it’s known in town for its big heart.

"They've always helped out with others when they needed a home-cooked meal, whenever somebody came in and didn’t have enough money, they'd always pitch in and give them a free item,” Murelli said.

Murelli said people in Torrington are devastated for the family and the business, which she said is a staple in town.

The community is rallying behind the bakery, sharing their support and launching fundraisers.

"We just as a community we need to come together, join forces, pitch in as much as we can,” Murelli said.

Torrington police say the crash is still under investigation and no one has been charged.