Torrington Man Accused of Trying to Run Over Federal Officers

A Torrington man is facing charges for allegedly driving into five federal officers in Bridgeport last year.

The state attorney's office said they've arrested 32-year-old Dennis Lee Waiters Thursday in connection to the June 15, 2021 incident.

According to court documents, members of the FBI and Bridgeport Police Department were investigating gang-related violence. Police activated their lights and sirens to arrest Waiters, and got out of their cars with vests on.

Instead of stopping, Waiters allegedly drove into the federal officers and their vehicles, crashing into a total of three cars and hitting a person. One of the officers shot at Waiters during the incident, which caused the car to hit another police vehicle and ultimately crash into a pole, according to authorities.

Waiters is in police custody awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Monday. The indictment charges him with assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The incident remains under investigation.