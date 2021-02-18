Torrington Man Arrested After Being Accused of Hitting 2 Women With a Baseball Bat: Police

A man was arrested after being accused of hitting two women with a baseball bat at a home in Torrington, according to police.

Officials said they responded to the domestic violence call on Mountain Road on Thursday. While on the way to the scene, officers found out the man had fled, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two women with serious injuries. One woman sustained injuries to her head and neck while the other woman sustained injuries to her head, neck, back and hands, according to police.

Police said both women were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and are still undergoing treatment.

Officials said they found 37-year-old Richard Dillon, of Torrington, who engaged officers in pursuit for a short period of time before hitting a snowbank on Main Street.

Dillon then fled on foot before being taken into custody. He faces charges including criminal attempt at murder, first degree assault, second degree threatening, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and disorderly conduct.

He is being held on a $500,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.