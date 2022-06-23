Torrington Man Arrested for Armed Robbery: Police

A man in Torrington has been arrested after being accused of robbing a bank at gunpoint Wednesday, police said.

Officials said they arrested 84-year-old James Thompson after identifying the car used in the robbery at Litchfield Bancorp on East Main Street.

Thompson was driving a black Cadillac DTS and was seen on various surveillance videos in the area. Detectives received a tip from someone who was able to identify him.

Based of their investigation, police were granted search and seizure warrants for Thompson's home and vehicle. Authorities located evidence in his home, including the handgun that was used in the robbery.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thompson told police that he was struggling financially and was "forced to commit this act because of the economy." He faces charges for first-degree robbery and third-degree larceny.

Thompson was arrested and is being held on a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday. The incident is under investigation.