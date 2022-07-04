Torrington Man Killed in Crash on Route 44 in Norfolk

A man from Torrington has died after a crash in Norfolk on Sunday afternoon.

State police said 21-year-old Nicholas Ponzi, of Torrington, was traveling east on Route 44 around 4 p.m. when he went off of the road, hit a stone wall and landed sideways.

Ponzi was transported to Winsted Health by Norfolk Ambulance for what authorities described as serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

