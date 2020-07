Police are looking a Torrington man who has been missing since Monday.

Police said 64-year-old David Marquard was last seen on Monday morning.

Police said he has no history of leaving, so his disappearance is highly abnormal.

Marquard drives a white 2013 Ford Econoline E250 van with a white roof rack. The Connecticut license plate is 8CT-281.

Anyone with information is asked to call Torrington Police Det. Dablain at 860-489-2040, 860-489-2007 or email KDablain@TorringtonPD.org