Torrington Man Shot By Police Refused to Drop Knife: Inspector General

The man shot by a Torrington police officer Wednesday afternoon came at two officers with a knife in his hand, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Police responded to a home on Tioga Street just after 4:30 p.m. to conduct a wellness check on 53-year-old Brian Dungan. Dungan was threatening to kill himself, according to the Inspector General.

Two arriving officers found Dungan in the basement of the home. Just-released body camera video from the officers shows Dungan begin to yell at the officers and walk towards them. One of the officers can be heard telling Dungan to drop a knife.

Officer David Kisiel discharged a stun gun, but it was ineffective in stopping Dungan, according to the Inspector General.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officer Jeffrey Buzzi then shot Dungan three times.

Dungan was first taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and then flown by LifeStar helicopter to Hartford Hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

The Office of Inspector General and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating the shooting.