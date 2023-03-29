Torrington Middle School Placed on Lockdown After Man Makes Threat to Police

Torrington Middle School went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a man threatened violence during an attempted arrest, police said.

The police department said they responded to an abandoned and disabled car in the area of Spencer Road and Torringford Street at about 12 p.m. Officers learned that the driver got out and ran into the woods.

The car matched a description of a vehicle that had fled from officers earlier in the day during an investigation.

After fleeing, the man called dispatchers and made vague comments about "posting up at a school" if police continued to follow him, according to police.

The middle school went into a soft lockdown because of the car's proximity and apparent threat. Police said the school stayed in lockdown while officers searched the area.

About an hour later, police found the man in the area of Magnolia Court. The 47-year-old was taken into custody without incident.

He faces several failure to appear charges, as well as criminal mischief, burglary, larceny and more. He was held on a $372,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this year.