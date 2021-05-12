Torrington Police

Torrington Police Sergeant Terminated After Investigation Into Use of Force

Torrington police have terminated a sergeant after an investigation into excessive force.

Torrington Police Chief William Baldwin released a statement on Wednesday morning saying the department terminated Sergeant Gerald “Jay” Peters on Tuesday.

Peters was a 19-year-veteran of the department. He was accused of using excessive force against a person in police custody on May 23, 2020.

Police said the Litchfield State’s Attorney asked state police to conduct a criminal investigation, no criminal charges were brought forth and the incident was referred to administration and internal affairs of the Torrington Police Department. An independent investigation was then carried out.

Police said Peters was found to have violated department policy in using Oleoresin Capsicum, a spray foam, and in the use of force.

The person who was in police custody did not sustain any serious injuries, according to police.

