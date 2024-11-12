Torrington recount draws crowd to watch thousands of ballots get counted again

City hall in Torrington had their auditorium area filled Tuesday afternoon for a recount of some ballots from last Tuesday’s election.

Election Day brought tabulator troubles, combined with a bad batch of ballots that resulted in struggles. The recount was triggered by a discrepancy in vote totals and total voters.

Because this is a discrepancy recount, they only took time recounting absentee ballots, early voting ballots and same-day registration ballots. The total for the recount was about 7,000 ballots.

“When we did the numbers over the last few days, we could not make the numbers,” Melissa Randall said to the few dozen observers that came to watch the process.

Some from the town, others attorneys and campaign stakeholders.

“We can be accountable to the voters, to the candidate and make sure our democratic process maintains integrity,” Jacque Williams, the Democratic registrar of voters, said. “In this case, we are airing on the side of caution to make sure we don’t have to go through this process again."

Two races were close enough for the recount to be top of mind - the closest being the state representative position for Connecticut’s 65th district.

“This is what matters and we need to make sure every single vote counts,” incumbent Michelle Cook said when she arrived at Torrington City Hall. “There are people here to make sure every single vote counts and is tabulated accordingly.”

Joe Canino, who claimed victory already in the race, said he welcomed the recount but doesn’t expect a chance in the outcome.

“It’s the process at work, some issues were recognized, the town went straight forward and recommended a recount and I fully support it,” Canino said.

Races aside, one registrar said this is about the city, and ensuring the integrity of elections going forward.

“Every vote counts, and we want to make sure every citizen in the city of Torrington can be reassured that their voice is being heard,” Williams said.