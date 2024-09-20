Torrington

Torrington schools closed Friday due to threat

Torrington schools will be closed on Friday after the district received a threat.

The school district said the threat is deemed to be not credible, but all schools will be closed out of an abundance of caution.

Torrington police are actively investigating the threat. The district said classes will resume on Monday.

No specific information about the threat was immediately available.

