Waterbury

Torrington Woman Has Been Missing Since July 4: Police

Photo of Aprik Fields, a woman who was rpeorted missing
Waterbury Police

Waterbury police after asking for help to find a Torrington woman who was last seen on July 4.

Police said a family member of 36-year-old April Fields called them on Aug. 25 for help to find her. Fields lives in Torrington, but the family member was looking for her in Waterbury because that where she has been found when she has been missing in the past.

Police said there are medical concerns because she has PTSD, bipolar depression and substance abuse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.           

This article tagged under:

WaterburyTorrington
