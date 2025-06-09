Tour the Governor's Residence as part of Connecticut Open House Day on Saturday

The public will have a chance to tour the Governor's Residence in Hartford as part of Connecticut Open House Day on Saturday.

The Governor's Residence is located at 990 Prospect Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The home was built in 1909 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is used for many official functions of the governor, according to Gov. Lamont's office.

Visitors on Saturday will be able to tour the first floor of the residence, as well as the outdoor garden near the pool. There will be artwork on display that is on loan from the New Britain Museum of Art and the Wadsworth Museum, in addition to pieces of art from the Lamont family's personal collection, according to the governor's office.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No tickets or reservations are needed to take the tour. There is no parking at the house, and visitors are encouraged to park on Belknap Road, which is directly across from the residence.

Connecticut Open House Day offers the chance to explore the state by visiting more than 130 local attractions for free or at discounted admission. Click here to learn more.