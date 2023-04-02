Tow Truck Crashes Into Home in Wallingford

Route 5 in Wallingford was closed Sunday morning after a tow truck crashed into a home, according to police.

The crash happened on South Colony Road (Route 5) between Ward Street and Spring Street just after 7 a.m., police said.

The truck was driving south on Route 5 when it veered off the road, hit a parked car, then slammed into the house, according to police.

The tow truck driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police expect the road to be closed for a short time while the tow truck is removed and the debris can be cleaned up.