Tow Truck Driver Helps Police Find Vehicle Stolen During Armed Carjacking

A tow truck driver in Milford helped police find a car that had been stolen at gunpoint in Bridgeport after a suspicious interaction with the man who handed over the keys to the vehicle.

The tow truck driver contacted Milford police around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday and said a man had handed over the keys to a disabled vehicle, claimed it was his brother’s, and said he was “done putting money into it,” then walked away, police said.

But the car had actually been stolen during an armed carjacking in Bridgeport, police said.

The description of the carjacker matched the man who gave the tow truck driver his keys, according to police.

He was found walking toward the Pilot Travel Center and the tow truck driver then identified him as the same person, according to police.

The suspect was “fidgety” when officers patted him down and he told officers he had a gun at his right lower calf.

Police said the gun was loaded and they also found a razor blade in his back pocket.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 31-year-old New Haven man who has a police record.

He was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit and larceny in the first degree.

He was taken into custody and was unable to post the $25,000 bond.

Milford police said Bridgeport police are investigating the carjacking.