Town-by-Town Snow Totals for Christmas Eve Snowfall in Conn.

Up to three inches of snow fell across Connecticut on Christmas Eve morning.

So how much snow did your town get? The following are the snow totals our First Alert Weather team has from official sources or trained spotters:

  • Andover: 2.0"
  • Bradley Airport: 1.7"
  • Bristol: 2"
  • East Hartford: 2"
  • East Farmington Heights: 1.4"
  • Eastford: 2.7"
  • Harwinton: 1.0"
  • Litchfield: 1.6"
  • Manchester: 1.0"
  • Moosup: 2.0"
  • New Britain: 1.0"
  • North Granby: 2.3"
  • Plainfield: 2.0"
  • Pomfret: 3.3"
  • Stafford Springs: 2.5"
  • Staffordville: 2.8"
  • South Windsor: 2"
  • Tolland: 3"
  • Warren: 2"
  • West Hartford: 1.5"
  • Westport: 1"
  • Windsor: 1.7"

Please check back as this list will be updated.

