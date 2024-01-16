StormTracker

Town-by-town snow totals

[tint-NBC_Connecticut] Cardinals
Lauren Klosowski

Snow started falling on Monday night and continued into Tuesday, causing many schools to close for the day. Here is a look at snow totals across the state.

The information is from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.

Town-by-town snow totals

  • Bethel: 1 inch
  • Bloomfield:.7 inch
  • Bristol: .8 inch
  • Brookfield: .7 inch
  • Canaan: .3 inch
  • Canton: .5 inch
  • Columbia: 1.5 inches
  • Danielson: 2 inches
  • Durham: 1.2 inches
  • East Hartford: .5 inch
  • East Lyme: 2.1 inches
  • Granby: .5 inch
  • Higganum: 1.6 inches
  • Killingly: 1.3 inches
  • Killingworth: 2 inches
  • Litchfield: .5 inch
  • Madison: 1.8 inches
  • Manchester: .6 inch
  • Meriden: .5 inch
  • Monroe: .5 inch
  • Moodus: 1.5 inches
  • Moosup: 2.5 inches
  • Mystic: 2 inches
  • Naugatuck: .5 inch
  • New Canaan: 1.2 inches
  • New Hartford: .7 inch
  • Newington: .9 inch
  • New London: 1.8 inches
  • New Milford: 1 inch
  • Newtown: 1 inch
  • Niantic: 1 inch
  • Norwalk: 1.3 inches
  • Norwich: 2.3 inches
  • Oakdale: 2.5 inches
  • Old Lyme: 1.8 inches
  • Pawcatuck: 1.8 inches
  • Plainville: 1 inch
  • Prospect: .8 inch
  • Ridgefield: .9 inch
  • Seymour: .8 inch
  • Shelton: 1.1 inches
  • Somers: .3 inch
  • Staffordville: .5 inch
  • Stamford: 1 inch
  • Stonington: 1.8 inches
  • Stratford: 1 inch
  • Vernon: .5 inch
  • Wallingford: 1 inch
  • Warren: .7 inch
  • Waterbury: .8 inch
  • Waterford: 1.8 inches
  • Willington: .9 inch
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Snow is falling across the state and crews are cleaning up the roads in Berlin.
Photos: A look at snow across Connecticut

Share your snow photos with us online here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us