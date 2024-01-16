Snow started falling on Monday night and continued into Tuesday, causing many schools to close for the day. Here is a look at snow totals across the state.
The information is from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.
Town-by-town snow totals
- Bethel: 1 inch
- Bloomfield:.7 inch
- Bristol: .8 inch
- Brookfield: .7 inch
- Canaan: .3 inch
- Canton: .5 inch
- Columbia: 1.5 inches
- Danielson: 2 inches
- Durham: 1.2 inches
- East Hartford: .5 inch
- East Lyme: 2.1 inches
- Granby: .5 inch
- Higganum: 1.6 inches
- Killingly: 1.3 inches
- Killingworth: 2 inches
- Litchfield: .5 inch
- Madison: 1.8 inches
- Manchester: .6 inch
- Meriden: .5 inch
- Monroe: .5 inch
- Moodus: 1.5 inches
- Moosup: 2.5 inches
- Mystic: 2 inches
- Naugatuck: .5 inch
- New Canaan: 1.2 inches
- New Hartford: .7 inch
- Newington: .9 inch
- New London: 1.8 inches
- New Milford: 1 inch
- Newtown: 1 inch
- Niantic: 1 inch
- Norwalk: 1.3 inches
- Norwich: 2.3 inches
- Oakdale: 2.5 inches
- Old Lyme: 1.8 inches
- Pawcatuck: 1.8 inches
- Plainville: 1 inch
- Prospect: .8 inch
- Ridgefield: .9 inch
- Seymour: .8 inch
- Shelton: 1.1 inches
- Somers: .3 inch
- Staffordville: .5 inch
- Stamford: 1 inch
- Stonington: 1.8 inches
- Stratford: 1 inch
- Vernon: .5 inch
- Wallingford: 1 inch
- Warren: .7 inch
- Waterbury: .8 inch
- Waterford: 1.8 inches
- Willington: .9 inch
