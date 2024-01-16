Snow started falling on Monday night and continued into Tuesday, causing many schools to close for the day. Here is a look at snow totals across the state.

The information is from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.

Town-by-town snow totals

Bethel: 1 inch

Bloomfield:.7 inch

Bristol: .8 inch

Brookfield: .7 inch

Canaan: .3 inch

Canton: .5 inch

Columbia: 1.5 inches

Danielson: 2 inches

Durham: 1.2 inches

East Hartford: .5 inch

East Lyme: 2.1 inches

Granby: .5 inch

Higganum: 1.6 inches

Killingly: 1.3 inches

Killingworth: 2 inches

Litchfield: .5 inch

Madison: 1.8 inches

Manchester: .6 inch

Meriden: .5 inch

Monroe: .5 inch

Moodus: 1.5 inches

Moosup: 2.5 inches

Mystic: 2 inches

Naugatuck: .5 inch

New Canaan: 1.2 inches

New Hartford: .7 inch

Newington: .9 inch

New London: 1.8 inches

New Milford: 1 inch

Newtown: 1 inch

Niantic: 1 inch

Norwalk: 1.3 inches

Norwich: 2.3 inches

Oakdale: 2.5 inches

Old Lyme: 1.8 inches

Pawcatuck: 1.8 inches

Plainville: 1 inch

Prospect: .8 inch

Ridgefield: .9 inch

Seymour: .8 inch

Shelton: 1.1 inches

Somers: .3 inch

Staffordville: .5 inch

Stamford: 1 inch

Stonington: 1.8 inches

Stratford: 1 inch

Vernon: .5 inch

Wallingford: 1 inch

Warren: .7 inch

Waterbury: .8 inch

Waterford: 1.8 inches

Willington: .9 inch

Snow is falling across the state and crews are cleaning up the roads in Berlin.

