Town Farm Road in Farmington closed as crews battle fire

Part of a fire engine
Firefighters are battling a fire in Farmington and a stretch of Town Farm Road is closed, according police.

Emergency crews responded to 151 Town Farm Road around 11:50 a.m. and found the garage of the structure engulfed in flames.

Everyone got out of the building safely, according to police.

Town Farm Road is closed between Girard Avenue and the Avon town line while firefighters fight the fire.

People are urged to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

