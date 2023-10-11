Enfield

Town of Enfield installs cameras at ballot dropboxes

The town of Enfield has purchased and installed three cameras to watch over ballot boxes due to alleged ballot misconduct in other towns, such as Bridgeport.

Three cameras were installed in an effort to maintain the integrity of elections. The cameras cost over $8,000 and the cost is being covered with surplus funds.

The three drop boxes in town are located at the back of Town Hall on Enfield Street, in the drive-thru at the Enfield Express on Enfield Street, and at the Central Library on Middle Street.

For more information, visit the town's website. The municipal election is set to take place on Nov. 7.

