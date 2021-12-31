Groton

Town of Groton Implements Town-Wide Indoor Mask Mandate

The town of Groton has a town-wide indoor mask mandate as of today because of the high COVID-19 infection rate.

A statement on the town website said the Town of Groton is implementing an indoor mask mandate within the Town of Groton outside of the City of Groton and Groton Long Point, which are separate municipal entities with their own authority.

It went into effect this morning.

As of Thursday, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate was 20.33 percent, which is a record high since widespread testing began.

Read the details on the mandate here.

Groton
