Town of Orange pushes back Fourth of July festivities for second straight weekend

By Andrew Masse

NBC10 Boston

Mother Nature has hindered the town of Orange's plans to celebrate the Fourth of July once again.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather for Sunday, July 9, town officials have opted to postpone their annual concert and fireworks to a later date.

This is the second week in a row the town of Orange has postponed their annual Fourth of July celebration due to weather concerns.

Their initial celebration was scheduled to happen Sunday, July 2, but was pushed to July 9 over concerns of inclement weather.

A second make-up date hasn't been determined yet.

