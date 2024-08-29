Plymouth

Town of Plymouth unintentionally sends over $200K to scammers

By Angela Fortuna

NBC 5 News

The Town of Plymouth said over $200,000 was sent to a vendor that wasn't properly verified and now, the town's finance director has resigned.

The mayor's office said one of their vendors was hacked over a month ago and they didn't notice the breach.

The scammers were able to gain access to project information and they sent the town's Finance Department what appeared to be invoices, but they were fake.

The invoices came with incorrect payment instructions that weren't properly verified by the Finance Department, according to the mayor's office.

Two payments in the amount of $104,150, or $208,300 altogether, were sent.

The Plymouth Police Department and the FBI are investigating. The mayor's office said there is no suspicion of criminal activity by any town employee.

If the town doesn't get their money back, officials said the lost money will be covered by insurance.

"Our fund balance continues to get healthier, and this will have no impact on our ability to maintain services or pay our obligations," the mayor's office said in a statement.

The town's finance director has since resigned. Their resignation will go into effect immediately. In the meantime, the town started their search for a new finance director.

