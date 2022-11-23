Town of Windsor Ensures No One Goes Hungry This Thanksgiving

The town of Windsor is serving up hot meals for seniors and families who will be alone this Thanksgiving.

The Windsor Volunteer Fire Department gladly offered up their kitchen Wednesday to a group of Windsor police officers, national guard members and other volunteers to prepare and deliver a total of 65 meals to those who need them most.

"For me it was more important to know that they were going to have a meal for Thanksgiving than anything else," Joshua Amaro, a Windsor police officer said.

The tradition started back in 2015 when the town realized there were a lot of people who were unable to reach out to the town's services for food.

"I just think about how people might feel when they have nobody, when they have nothing and I don't want anybody in this world to feel like they have nothing," Windsor police officer Tyra Taylor said.

Volunteers worked quickly to pack dinners with all the good stuff.

"We're gonna have turkey, we're gonna have mashed potatoes, green beans, yams, stuffing and some pie," Amaro said.

All meals will be delivered to the families and seniors on Thanksgiving day. Volunteers said that is the best part.

"It's better than being given the most expensive, material gift in the world, its the only feeling you get from giving back," said Jaime Leonardo, Sergeant First Class National Guard.

Anyone that wants to donate can contact Officer Tyra Taylor at the Windsor Police Department. Her number is 860-688-4545.