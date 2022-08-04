Enfield

Town Officials Demolish Part of Enfield Square Mall

Enfield Town Manager

Enfield town officials have demolished part of the mall in town after it was deemed dangerous.

The Enfield town manager said officials removed a dangerous wooden structure from the former Macy's after a partial roof collapse that happened last April.

According to town officials, mall owners failed to comply with the repairs needed. As a result, a contractor was hired and a lien was put on the property to recoup the costs.

