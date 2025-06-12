Towns ramp up pressure as Lamont seeks changes to housing bill

Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking some last-minute changes to an expansive housing bill, leaving its future in the balance as advocates continue to make their case for signage or a veto.

The legislative session ended a week ago, though, meaning lawmakers would need to pass a supplemental bill if they agree to changes.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lamont (D-Connecticut) has until June 24 to decide whether he will sign or veto the bill.

“I think we’ll have to make some agreements before we sign it or veto it, and we’ll be talking to leadership very soon on that,” he told reporters.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The bill has been the subject of constant pushback from municipalities who call it an overreach full of zoning mandates.

It requires cities and towns to identify in their zoning plans where and how affordable housing can be built. Experts have estimated the state needs 100,000 units or more of additional housing.

The bill also provides incentives, including funding and relaxation of certain state requirements, if they meet certain goals for housing development.

Darien First Selectman Jon Zagrodsky (R) is among the critics who called this a mandate.

He said Darien is doing what it can to add affordable housing, but he thinks there’s not much space left for development.

“I do encourage the governor to veto this bill,” he said. “I don’t think vetoing means that we are giving up on trying to expand affordable housing.”

Municipalities also say the bill strips away local zoning, for example by limiting the ability to impose parking restrictions.

But Rep. Jason Rojas (D-Majority Leader) said critics have mischaracterized the bill. He said nothing in the bill is an enforceable mandate.

“We have teachers and firefighters and police officers that I believe would like to live in the communities they serve, for the Dariens, for the Westports,” he said.

Rojas said the bill gives municipalities the flexibility to identify different types of affordable housing.

They can also report back to the state if they think benchmarks for their towns are too high.

He’s confident Democratic lawmakers can reach an agreement with Lamont.

Lawmakers can’t make changes to the version of the bill they adopted, but Lamont said he’s open to signing it if there’s an agreement on future legislative adjustments.