Toys donated for holiday toy drive ruined after pipe bursts at Putnam school

Putnam school officials are trying to find a way to save Christmas for a number of children. Earlier this week, a pipe at the elementary school burst, damaging a large collection of toys and other items that had been donated and were to be distributed to children in need.

Organizers say about 60% of all the toys they had collected needed to be thrown away.

Now, after the unexpected flood, Putnam’s Family Resource Center is looking for a Christmas miracle.

“This is the room that we usually have packed to the ceiling with toys. Boxes and boxes of toys,” said Putnam Family Resource Center Director Patty Bryant.

Today, though, that room is more than half empty. A burst pipe flooded an area used to store toys, intended for disadvantaged families.

“Water was everywhere. You were walking in inches of water,” Bryant said, describing what she saw after returning to the school Monday following the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Patty Bryant and her team had collected the toys for 12 months. They were supposed to be distributed Dec. 18 and 19.

“It feels horrible. I feel like the Grinch stole our Christmas from us,” Bryant said.

Misty Williams is one of the volunteers who now helps organize the toy drive. However at one point in her life, she was a recipient and knows first-hand the true value of these toys.

“Whether it be a single mom, single dad or a foster family. It means a lot to a lot of the community,” Williams said.

Although just weeks before Christmas, Williams and Bryant are not giving up. They are looking for donations and are determined to find a way to save Christmas.

“I’m hoping beyond hope that we get some help and that we’re still able to provide Christmas for these kids,” Bryant said.

"It's pretty devastating, but we'll come back on top," Williams said. "We always do."

Anyone who would like to donate toys or make a monetary contribution is asked to contact the Putnam Family Resource Center at the Putnam Elementary School.