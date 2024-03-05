Tracking multiple chances for rain starting Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking multiple chances for rain in the next few days.

Periods of rain will be developing this morning.

The rain will continue on and off during the day.

High temperatures will be in the 50s.

As the night goes on, scattered showers will develop.

The showers will continue into Wednesday morning.

Periods of heavier rain will develop Wednesday afternoon.

The heavy rain will continue Wednesday night into Thursday.

Three to five inches of rain is possible in southeastern Connecticut with one to three inches expected in the rest of the state.

Flash flooding and urban street flooding is possible through Thursday.

There's a river flood warning issued for New London county.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.