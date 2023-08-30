Tracking scattered showers, possible thunderstorms throughout the morning

Happy Wednesday! Our meteorologists are tracking some scattered showers and possible thunderstorms for Wednesday morning.

The morning is starting off with low clouds, drizzle and showers.

By the mid to late morning, scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm are possible.

The skies will clear in the afternoon. It will turn less humid.

Thursday looks sunny. There will be a cool breeze and highs will be in the 70s.

The nice weather continues throughout the holiday weekend with highs near 90 expected on Labor Day.