connecticut weather

Tracking scattered showers, possible thunderstorms throughout the morning

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Wednesday! Our meteorologists are tracking some scattered showers and possible thunderstorms for Wednesday morning.

The morning is starting off with low clouds, drizzle and showers.

By the mid to late morning, scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm are possible.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The skies will clear in the afternoon. It will turn less humid.

Thursday looks sunny. There will be a cool breeze and highs will be in the 70s.

The nice weather continues throughout the holiday weekend with highs near 90 expected on Labor Day.

Local

prisons 30 mins ago

Former death row inmate sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to murder

Windsor 47 mins ago

Windsor Public Schools takes action amid mold concern at elementary school

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us