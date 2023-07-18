Tracking scattered storms this afternoon with heavy rain for some

Our meteorologists are tracking scattered storms in Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon.

The first half of the day will be partly sunny and smoky. Highs will be near 87.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. There will be heavy rain in some towns. Wind and lightning are also possible.

A flood watch is in effect for urban street flooding and stream or smaller river flooding.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. A pop-up shower is possible in eastern Connecticut. Highs will be near 87.

Thursday looks partly cloudy with highs near 87.

There is another chance for rain on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

