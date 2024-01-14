StormTracker

Tracking snow showers today, possible accumulating snow Tuesday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An arctic cold front will approach the state this afternoon and bring a round of snow showers and possible snow squalls.

The front will bring gusty winds and a brief round of snow showers/squalls between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Some of the snow showers could bring a quick coating or inch of snow to some towns, especially to the hills of western Connecticut.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, we'll be tracking a developing area of low pressure that will be forming off of the coast. At this point, it does not look like a major storm, but accumulating snow is looking more likely during the day on Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

52 mins ago

Pet of the Week: Harley

flooding 55 mins ago

President Biden approves federal funding for CT following storms, flooding

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us