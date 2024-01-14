Tracking snow showers today, possible accumulating snow Tuesday

An arctic cold front will approach the state this afternoon and bring a round of snow showers and possible snow squalls.
The front will bring gusty winds and a brief round of snow showers/squalls between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Some of the snow showers could bring a quick coating or inch of snow to some towns, especially to the hills of western Connecticut.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, we'll be tracking a developing area of low pressure that will be forming off of the coast. At this point, it does not look like a major storm, but accumulating snow is looking more likely during the day on Tuesday.
