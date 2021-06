An early morning tractor-trailer accident is causing a seven mile backup on Interstate 95 in Norwalk Friday.

The accident happened near exit 17 and 16 in the southbound lanes just before 4 a.m.

The right and center lanes are closed.

Drivers should expect delays through the morning commute.

There had been no word on what may have caused of the accident.

