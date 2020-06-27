Hartford

Multiple Accidents Shut Down I-84 East in Hartford

CT Department of Transportation

Police are investigating after Interstate 84 East in Hartford shut down following multiple accidents in the area.

Police said there was a tractor-trailer accident and a state police cruiser were hit around the same time.

The tractor-trailer accident happened at approximately 6:27 p.m. in the area of exit 50.

Local

Chester 3 hours ago

Investigation Underway After Hartford Police Chief Involved in Accident in Chester

hebron harvest fair 4 hours ago

Hebron Harvest Fair Cancels What Would Have Been 50th Anniversary Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Police said a state police cruiser was also hit but the trooper was not in the car at the time of the crash.

State police said the highway is shut down.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

HartfordConnecticut State Policetractor-trailer crash
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us