Multiple Accidents Shut Down I-84 East in Hartford

Police are investigating after Interstate 84 East in Hartford shut down following multiple accidents in the area.

Police said there was a tractor-trailer accident and a state police cruiser were hit around the same time.

The tractor-trailer accident happened at approximately 6:27 p.m. in the area of exit 50.

Police said a state police cruiser was also hit but the trooper was not in the car at the time of the crash.

State police said the highway is shut down.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.