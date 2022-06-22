Tractor-Trailer and Garbage Truck Crash, Road Closed in Ellington

Part of Route 140 is closed after a tractor-trailer and garbage truck collided in Ellington, according to the CT Dept. of Transportation.

Officials said the crash caused the garbage truck to go down an embankment.

The road remains closed so that crews can get the garbage truck back up onto the road. The tractor-trailer is still on scene, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, according to officials.

No additional information was immediately available.