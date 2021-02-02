Tractor-Trailer Ban

Tractor-Trailer Ban in Connecticut Now Lifted

The tractor-trailer ban that prevented certain tractor-trailers from traveling on some major highways in Connecticut during the storm on Monday has been lifted.

The travel ban, which was implemented by Governor Ned Lamont and went into effect at 5 a.m. on Monday, affected all empty and tandem tractor-trailers from traveling on all limited-access highways statewide and all tractor-trailers from traveling on Interstate 84. It was in effect until further notice.

As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the tractor-trailer ban is lifted. Lamont urges drivers to take it slow and be cautious because some roads are still slippery.

“Our crews have been out all night clearing the roads, but we encourage anyone who needs to be out to give themselves extra time, take it slow, and use caution as the roads remain slick in some areas,” Governor Lamont said.

Lamont said the tractor-trailer ban was in collaboration with other states who are also lifting their bans this morning.

Parts of the state are cleaning up from more than a foot of snow after Monday's storm.

