Police are asking residents to avoid an intersection in Newington on Monday after a tractor-trailer brought down multiple telephone poles and wires.

The incident is at the intersection of Sequin Street and Thompson Street.

According to investigators, three telephone poles are down, along with multiple cable and electrical wires.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the incident.

There is no estimate for when incident will be cleaned up.