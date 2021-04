A tractor-trailer crash and fire has closed multiple lanes of Interstate 95 north in Milford on Wednesday.

State police said the left shoulder is getting by on I-95 north between exits 39B and 40 after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught on fire.

Troopers said it will take a while to clean up and could potentially last into the morning rush.

No injuries were reported.

Alternate routes include the Wilbur Cross Parkway and Boston Post Road.