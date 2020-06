Two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Madison Friday morning.

Officials said the area of exit 62 southbound was shut down. The road has opened.

#CTtraffic I-95 South in the area of Exit 62 is shutdown as troopers investigate an accident. If traveling in or around the area try use an alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 26, 2020

Minor injuries are reported.

No additional information was immediately available.