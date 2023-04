Two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 84 East in Tolland Friday morning and minor injuries are reported, according to Tolland Alert.

They said the crash is between exits 68 and 69 and there is “a large debris field.”

MVA ALERT: Tolland Fire is on scene of a two tractor trailer accident on I84 East between exits 68 and 69. Command is reporting minor injuries and a large debris field. The right lane is currently closed. Wreckers are on the scene. Please use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/Xka4kLWUkl — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 21, 2023

The right lane is closed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.