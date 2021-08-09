Tractor-Trailer Crash, Clean Up Close Part of I-91 North in North Haven

Part of Interstate 91 north in North Haven is expected to closed for an extended amount of time on Monday after a tractor-trailer crash.
State police said there will be an extended right lane closure on I-91 north, north of exit 11 in North Haven so crews can clean up after the crash.
In a photo posted on Twitter by state police, a tractor-trailer appears to be damaged and missing pieces of the truck. There also appear to be pieces of the vehicle in the roadway.
Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.
It's unclear when the area will fully reopen.