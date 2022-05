Interstate 84 east in Vernon has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash on Saturday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash happened between exits 67 and 68 around 6:30 a.m.

The highway was closed for hours, but has since reopened.

Authorities have not released details about the crash or if anyone was injured.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash remains under investigation.