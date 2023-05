A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 84 West in Southbury, according to state police.

The crash happened between Exits 14 and 11, police said.

They do not know how long the highway will be closed and they are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

#CTTraffic I-84 Westbound between Exit #14 and Exit #11 in Southbury is CLOSED due to a tractor trailer collision. We are currently unable to anticipate the duration of this closure. Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 16, 2023

