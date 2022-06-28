Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes I-95 in Stamford

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed part of Interstate 95 in Stamford, according to the state Dept. of Transportation.

Connecticut State Police said they're responding to a tractor-trailer unit vs. passenger vehicle crash on I-95 South in the area of exit 8.

According to police, initial reports said there was a possible vehicle fire. Emergency personnel and the local fire department were called in to the scene.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

The scene remains active. No additional information was immediately available.