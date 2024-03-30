stonington

Tractor-trailer crash closes I-95 North in Stonington

By Cailyn Blonstein

Connecticut State Police

A tractor-trailer crash has closed a portion of Interstate 95 North in Stonington on Saturday morning.

State police said I-95 North is closed at exit 91. Taugwonk Road underneath the I-95 overpass is also closed.

Troopers believe the area will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers should avoid the area and should find alternate travel routes.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This article tagged under:

stonington
