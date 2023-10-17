Crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closes Route 15 South in Hartford

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle has closed Route 15 South in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at Exit 86 and the highway is closed at Exit 90.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the crash.

There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.

