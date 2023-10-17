Hartford

Crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closes Route 15 South in Hartford

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle has closed Route 15 South in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at Exit 86 and the highway is closed at Exit 90.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the crash.

There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us