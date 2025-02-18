Willington

Serious injuries reported in tractor-trailer crash on Route 32 in Willington

Serious injuries have been reported in a tractor-trailer crash on Route 32 in Willington on Tuesday.

State police said a tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole and Route 32 is closed at Trask Road.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported.

The state police accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

There is no estimate for the duration of the closure. Anyone in the area should seek an alternate route.

Willington
