Tractor-Trailer Drives Off Overpass Onto Route 1 in Milford

A tractor-trailer drove off Interstate 95 and fell onto Route 1 in Milford Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters said they responded to the area of Boston Post Road, also known as Route 1, near exit 39 on I-95 South for an overturned tractor-trailer.
Responding crews said the truck was turned onto its side and the driver was able to self-extricate.
The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m.
One person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to police. It's unclear if that was the tractor-trailer driver.
Fire crews at the scene put speedy dry on oil that was leaking from the tractor-trailer. Officials also blocked traffic for the towing company and truck repair to upright the truck.
